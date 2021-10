Ronald Holdsworth, RAF veteran and Bakersfield resident, honored in special ceremony

Ronald Holdsworth, the 100-year-old British veteran who moved to Bakersfield in the mid-1950's after World War II, was honored by the British Air Commodore Jez Attridge and Her Majesty's Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce with several mementos for his recent birthday including a letter from Queen Elizabeth II.