7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, September 17 7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, September 17

START YOUR FRIDAY.

SKIES WILLBE PARTLY CLOUDY THISAFTERNOON WITH AN INCREASE IHUMIDITY.

A SHOWER IS POSSIBTONIGHT AND A FEW SHOWERSCOULD PASS BY EARLY ONSATURDAY.

SUNDAY LOOKS SUPERWITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.EXPECTING A WARM DAY ON MONDAYWITH HIGHS IN THE 80S.

WE STAYWARM ON TUESDAY BUTTEMPERATURES TUMBLE ONWEDNESDAY.

FALL BEGINS ONWEDNESDAY AT 3:21 PM.

FRIDAYMORNING: MOSTLY SUNNY, M60S.

AFTERNOON: PARTLY CLOUDY,WARM AND HUMID, NEAR 80.SATURDAY MORNING: A FESHOWERS, MID 60S.

AFTERNOOPARTLY SUNNY, MID 70S.

SUNDAYMORNING: MOSTLY SUNNY, UPP50S.

AFTERNOON: MOSTLY SUNNYMID TO UPPER 70SWITH SO MANY HOSPITALS AT*FULL CAPACIT* BECAU