Judge Throws Out Rape Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson

Manson was accused of raping an anonymous woman in 2011.

California Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian dismissed the lawsuit.

The judge said the woman's memories of the alleged attack were not detailed enough to overcome the statute of limitations.

Marilyn Manson wants to silence our client about her rape.

He tried to use technical legal arguments to get her case thrown out altogether.

The judge thoughtfully analyzed the case law, and rightfully held that her case can go forward, so long as she amends her complaint to add some additional details, Lawyer representing Manson's accuser, via Metal Injection .

Manson also recently pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in New Hampshire.

The charges came after he spit on a videographer during a concert in August 2019.

According to Associated Press, Manson's attorney, Kent Barker, is making the argument that the videographer, Susan Fountain, should have understood the risk of "incidental contact.".

The defendant's performance for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here.

The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters, Kent Barker, lawyer for Marilyn Manson, via Metal Injection.

If convicted, Manson could be jailed for less than one year and incur a $2,000 fine