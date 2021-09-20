S&P 500 Movers: NUE, AAL

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, American Airlines Group registers a 27.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nucor, trading down 6.6%.

Nucor is showing a gain of 84.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Invesco, trading down 6.4%, and Incyte, trading up 1.2% on the day.