Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, SGEN

Year to date, Seagen Inc has lost about 9.7% of its value.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.3%.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.3%.

Year to date, Seagen Inc has lost about 9.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.6%.

Pinduoduo is lower by about 45.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 3.5%, and Idexx Laboratories, trading up 0.9% on the day.