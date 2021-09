The Primetime Emmys: Bakersfield-Based stylist to the Hollywood stars

CALLED -- WE GOT TO SEE STS ARSHINE ON THE EMMY'S RED CARPET.WHAT YOU MAY NOT KNOW IS THATONE OF BAKERSFIELD'S VERY OWN..HAS BEEN STYLING PEOPLE FOR REDCARPETS, INCLUDING THE EMMYS --FOR YEARS.

23ABC'S KRISTINVARTAN CHATTED WITH JOSETTEKOUYOMIJIAN ABOUT HER STYLINGPROCESS.THE PRIMETIME EMMYS AWARDS ISALL ABOUT HIGHLIGHTING THEBEST OF THE BEST IN TV OF THEYEAR--WHAT ELSE MAKES GOOD TV:THE FASHION FROM THE EMMYS REDCARPET.

AND WE'RE CURRENTLYSTANDING INSIDE OF THEBAKERSFIELD STUDIO, OF ASTYLIST WHO PLAYS A HUGE ROLE INMAKING THAT MAGICHAPPEN.TAKE SOT:"THIS IS THEIR TIME TO SHINE.THINK OF IT ASA BRIDE.

THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITYFOR THEM TO CELEBRATE THEIRCRAFT."BAKERSFIELD NATIVE WAROBDRESTYLIST,OSTE JKOUYOMJIAN HELPS PEOPLE GETREADY--NOT OY R NLWEDDINGS--BUT FOR THEIR BIGDAYS.

SOTIMEMES IT'S EVERYDAYPEOPLE--BUT OTHER TIS-ME"HE'S AN AMAZING ACTOR, ASTUDIEDACTOR AND A GENTLEMAN.

SO IT WASAN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY"IT'S THE LIKES OF EMMY ANDGOLDEN GLOBE WINNER BRNCOX.((SHOW PHO))TO"SO DRESSING HIM FOR JIMMYKIMMEL, WHERE I PUT THE ORANGESOCKONSHIM AND EVERYONE WAS COMMENTINGON THAT--THAT WAS COMPLETELY ME.SOI'D SAY MY TOUCH IS A BITQUIRKY, BUT THERE'S ALWAYS GOTTO BE MESOSIGNATURE."KOUYOMJIAN'S BEEN IN THE STYLINGGAME FOR0YEARS--AND PUTTING TOGETHERLOOKS FOR CELEBRITIESLIKE COX FOR THE GOLDEN GLOBES,S HIWIFE NICOLE FOR LAST YEAR'SPRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, AND MUSICARTISTS FOR ITEDORIALS,LIKE TWO-TIME GRAMMY WINNERGREGORY PORT."EVERYONE WANTS TO GET ON THEREDCARPET--AND THE HOPE IS THATTHEY'RE WORKING WITH A CELEBRITYTH'SATGOING TO GET A LOT OFPUBLICITY."WHILE FOR KOYOMJIAN ATTHATTENTION MATTERS--LIKEWHEN OSCAR-NOMINATED DIRECTORSAMI KHAN MADEHEADLINES FOR WEARING A RED SUITAT THE 2019 ACADEMY AWARDSSHE PICKED OUT FOR HIM--SHE SAYSIT'S NOT HER MENOM"HE WAS FEATURED ON PAGE SIX FORBEINGTHE MOST BOLD DRESSER.

THESE ARETHE THINGS THAT ARE REALLYIMRTT,POFOR MAYBE AN UNKNOWN.

AND HE GOTA LOT OF ATTENTION FOR IT ANDI WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THAT.

SOTHAT ALIGNED MUCCLH OSER TO WHATIREALLY LOVE TO DO, WHICH WAS TOMAKE HIM SHINE AND GET HIM MOREOPPORTUNITIES."AND WHEN THE MOMENT ISOVER--SHE'S HAPPY TO BEBACK IN THE GOLDEN EMPIRE SHECALLS MEHOOVER--SHE'S HAPPY TO BE BACK INTHE GOLDEN EMPIRESHE CALLS HOME."I CAN BE MO IRENTERNAL ANDDEVELOP THAT CREATIVITY--I GUESSIT'S A LOT LIKE WRITERS GOINGANDGRABBING AND CABIN IN THEWILDERNESS OR SOMETHING LIKETHAT((LAUG))HSBUT WHILE HOLLYWOOD MAY BE AWORLD AWAY--SHE YSFOR KERN COUNTY RESIDENTS LIKEHER WITH CREATIVEASPIRATIONS--IT'S STILL INREH."THAT'S NOT A PROBLEM.

WE ARE SOCLOSE TO LOS ANGELES.

I WOULDJUST SAY START YOUNG."TAG: AND IF YOU'RE INTERESTED INBEING STYLED BY KOUYOMJIANYOURSEF--WE'LL HAVE A LINK TOHER SERVICES ON OUR WEBSITETURNTO23.COM.

IN DOWNTOWNEKRSBAFIELD KRISTIN VARTAN 23ABCNE