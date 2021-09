Jason Sudeikis & 'Ted Lasso' Cast Celebrate Emmys Wins

It was a big night for Jason Sudeikis and the cast and crew of "Ted Lasso" after taking home seven Emmy trophies, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

ET Canada is rounding up all of the highlights from their acceptance speeches and reactions, including Sudeikis' hilarious jab at "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels.

Plus, Supporting Actress winner Hannah Waddingham looks back on how the comedy has helped them all through the global health crisis.