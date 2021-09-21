Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week

NIGHT OFF.

NEW AT 11... ONEMORE WEEK.

THAT IS W HOLONGLEBANON STUDENTS WILL HAVE TOKEEP WEARING MASKS.

THE SCHOOLBOARD MADE THE DECISION JUSTHOURS AGO.

AND IN JUST DAYS...A NEW TEST PROGRAM WILL LAUNCHTO KEEP KIDS IN WARREN COUNTYIN CLASS..

AND OUT OFQUARENTI.NEWCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER WHITNEY MILLER LOOKSAT WHAT COMES NEXT.TONIGHT THE DISTRICTSUPERINTENDENT SAID THENUMBERS DONT LI E.2 WEEKS AGOTHE DISTRICT HAD MORE THAN 430STUDENTS IN QUARANTINE.THISWEEK AFR TEMANDATORY MASKING,THAT NUMBER WENT DOWN TO 50.MASKING IS STILL A TOUCHYSUBJECT FOR FAMILIES.They won't continue to wear amask.

If this go eson, Ishould not have to homeschoolmy children nor should theschool shut down and you gs uyshould not b owdown to what'sgoing on either.PARENT SPOKEOUT AGAINST MANDATORY MASKINGAT MONDS AYSCHOOL BOARDMEETING.so I just would like tocontinue in the vein ofallowing individuals todetermine whether or not theyshould be wearing masks.

Ithink it's important forsocialization.SINCE AUGUST31ST THE DISTRICT HAS BEENUNDER A TEMPORARY MASK MANDATEAFTER HUNDREDS OF STUDENTSWERE HOME IN QUARANTINEBECAUSE OF CONTACT WITH APOSITIVE CASE OF THE VIRUS."I think what we've seen inthe last several weeks andeven the first wk eeprior tothe mandatina g mask is kidswere choosing to wear masksmore regularly because theimpactf oquarantines s wabeing felt by them."AND CASESWENT DOWN.

MONDAY THE BOARDAGREED TO EXTEND THE MANDATEONE WEEK.

ITS A MOVE INANTICIPATION OF A PILOTQUARANTINE PROGRAM FOR WARRENCOUNTY SCHOOLS INPARTNERSHIPWITH THE OHIO DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH.

ONCE IN PLE ACFAMILIESWILL BE ABLE TO CHOOSE WHETHEROR NOT THEY WANT TO WEAR AMASK.The pilot will be dradessinghow many kids miss schoolduring quarantines and givenan opportunity to stay inschool when they're healthy.And so what we don't want tohave is the up and downnumbers rit ghwhere we swingreally big and have a bunch ofcases and quarantines and weshut things down.ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK...WHEN THE PILOT PROGRAM GOESLIVE - THE DISTRICT WL ILRETURN TO A MASK RECOMMENDEDSTATUS AND UPPER CLASSSTUDENTS CAN CHOOSE IF TH EYWANT TO WEAR ONE.

BUT THETRICKY PART IS THE DETAILS OFTHE PILOT PROGRAM.

THOSE ARESTILL VERY VAGUE AND E THSUPERIENNTDENT SAYS THISFRIDAY WARREN COUNTY LEADERSWILL HAVE A PLANNING MEETINGTO DISCUSS THOSE DETAILS.

THEYALSO PLAN ON MAKING ANINSTRUCTIOL NAVIDEO BREAKINGDOWN HOW THE PLAN WILL WORK.IN LEBANON Whitney Miller WCPO9 NEWS.