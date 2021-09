India to retaliate against new jab policy of United Kingdom for travelers | Oneindia News

The new jab policy by the United Kingdom has raised issue in India.

India threatened to retaliate against new British travel rules putting those who are vaccinated with Covishield in the category of the “unvaccinated”.

The discrimination against Indian travellers to the UK is also being taken up at the diplomatic level.

#UKjabpolicy #AntiIndiajabpolicy #Covishield