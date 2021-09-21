Parents react to promising vaccine results from Pfizer study among young kids

6:30.... STARTS... RIGHT NOW!AN IMPORTANT DECISION....VALLEY FAMILIES.... WILL HAVE TOMAKE... SOON."PFIZER" HAS ANNOUNCED...S ITVACCINE IS EFFECTIVE*AND* SAFE.... FOR KIDS AGES...-5- TO -11-.BUT IS THE VACCINE...SOMETHING YOU WANT TO GIVE... TOYOUR CHILD?13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...ABEL GARCIA TALKED TO SOME LOCALPARENTS ABOUT THE ISSUE..{ABEL LOOK LIV}WHEN IT COMES TO GETTING THEIRCHILDREN VACCINATED, I SPOKE TOPARENTS FROM BOTH SIDES OF THESPECTRUM.ONE MOM SAYS THIS WILL HELPPREVENT THE SPREAD OF THIS VIRUSAMONG CHILDREN AND ANOTHER SAYSIT IS TOO SOON TO DECIDE.PKG:RESULTS FROM A PFIZER VACCINETRIAL STUDY ARE LEAVING MANYPARENTS WITH A DECISION TO THINKABOUT."Whether you like it or not,this is the way out and this isthe way forward."PFIZER SAYS THE STUDY SHOWS ITSVACCINE IS EFFECTIVE AND SAFEFOR CHILDREN AGES FIVE THROUGHELEVEN--- PROVIDING A STRONGANTIBODY RESPONSE FOR KIDSAGAINST THE VIRUS.ANNA MARIE BINDER SAYS ONCE THEVACCINE IS APPROVED, SHE ISGOING TO PUSH HER 8- AND 5-YEAR-OLD TO GO GET THEIR SHOTS."Our quickest way back to anynormalcy without restrictions orany government overreach is toget the vaccine and move on."THE TRIAL STUDY SHOWS WHEN THECHILDREN WERE GIVEN TWO DOSES OF10 MICROGRAMS--- 21 DAYSAPART--- THE KIDS WE ERFINE.THE VACCINE DOSAGE USED FOR THISAGE GROUP IS A THIRD OF WHAT ISGIVEN TO PEOPLE 12 AND OLDER.THESE RESULTS.

BRINGING A SIGHOF RELIEF FOR BINDER."I do have a 12-year-old who isseverely asthmatic, and we doworry for him just based on whatthey say covid can do, and he isalready at risk and so is myhusband."PFIZER’S ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ASCOVID CASES AMONG CHILDREN HAVESURGED IN THE LAS VEGAS AREA."I’m not confident and as aparent, we need to be confidentwhen it comes to our children."KRISTY HIGGINS HAS FOURCHILDREN--- ALL WITHIN THIS AGEGROUP.SHE SAYS THERE IS NOT ENOUGHPROOF FOR THIS VACCINE TO BESAFE."For me to make a choice of, I’mgoing to give you this vaccineand something happens to them, Idon’t feel like we could livewith ourselves."ONCE THE VACCINE IS APPROVED FORTHIS AGE GROUP BY THE FDA,HIGGINS FEARS THERE WILL BE AVACCINE MANDATE FOR STUDENTS."Hiring a teacher, each one ofus doing a co-op, each one of usteaching and switching off, wewon’t keep our kids in school."LOOK LIVE TAG:A SPOKESPERSON WITH THE SOUTHERNNEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT SAYS THEYARE STILL WAITING FOR THE FDA’SAPPROVAL.ONCE THAT HAPPENS, THEY WILLBEGIN TO GIVE OUT THE VACCINE TOTHIS AGE GROUP ACCORDING TO THECDC’S GUIDANCE