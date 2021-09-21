Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, TEAM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%.

Year to date, Atlassian registers a 77.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Activision Blizzard, trading down 1.8%.

Activision Blizzard, is lower by about 19.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 1.1%, and Seagen, trading up 3.4% on the day.