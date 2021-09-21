J&K: Schools reopen for classes 10 and 12 in Srinagar adhering to Covid protocols | Oneindia News

Yesterday, schools in Srinagar reopened for classes 10 and 12.
News agency ANI spoke to multiple students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kothibagh.
