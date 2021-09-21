Daniel Craig Says James Bond Should Not Be Played By a Woman

In a Radio Times interview, Daniel Craig explained why he thinks James Bond should not be played by a woman.

Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?, Daniel Craig, via Radio Times.

The interview comes the week before the release of the latest Bond film, “No Time To Die,” which premieres in theaters on Oct.

The 'New York Post' points out that Craig's comments echo those of the franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli.

In 2020, Broccoli told Variety that , “James Bond can be of any color, but he is male.”.

She also suggested writing new characters specifically for women, rather than make the iconic lead role a woman.

I believe we should be creating new characters for women, strong female characters.

I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it.

I think women are far more interesting than that, Barbara Broccoli, via Variety.

According to 'The Guardian,' Lashana Lynch is rumored to be the next Bond.

This would make her the first woman to play the iconic spy.

With Bond, it could be a man or woman.

They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race.

They could be young or old, Lashana Lynch, via The Guardian.

We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants.

They’re actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience, Lashana Lynch, via The Guardian.

