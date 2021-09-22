Best gaming controller for PC in 2021: Shield Gaming Controller review & testing

In this review we will look at the Nvidia Shield Gaming Controller and we will test it playing Mortal Kombat 11.

This is the 2nd generation released in 2017 priced at just under $60.

The Shield controller is an advanced game controller designed for precision gaming on PCs, Shield Andriod TVs or Shield Tablets.

I will unbox the controller and test it on the brand new Mortal Kombat 11.

