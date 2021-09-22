Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The Origins Of Albus Dumbledore

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 09:01s 0 shares 1 views

The Origins Of Albus Dumbledore
The Origins Of Albus Dumbledore

This iconic Harry Potter character deserves a deep dive!

For this video, we’re exploring the origins of Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore.

This iconic Harry Potter character deserves a deep dive!

For this video, we’re exploring the origins of Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore.

Our video includes Where Dumbledore Was Born, His Family, His Achievements, and more!