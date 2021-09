Night Teeth on Netflix with Debby Ryan | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix thriller movie Night Teeth, directed by Adam Randall.

It stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen, Raúl Castillo, Megan Fox and Alexander Ludwig.

Night Teeth Release Date: October 20, 2021 on Netflix