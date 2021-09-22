Robinhood To Launch New Crypto Wallet

Robinhood To Launch , New Crypto Wallet.

The company made the announcement in a blog post on Sept.

22.

Robinhood crypto wallets will allow you to move your crypto in and out of your app in a few taps, Robinhood, via blog post.

Send your crypto to other wallet addresses and receive supported cryptocurrencies into your Robinhood account, Robinhood, via blog post.

Select users will have access to the crypto wallets beginning in October.

We’re not first to the market — we’ve been taking our time to make sure that we build this in a phased approach, Robinhood, via blog post.

We’ll have a few customers come in, iterate on the product, get the customer feedback and then expand from there, Robinhood, via blog post.

Clients on a waitlist will eventually be allowed to join afterwards.

The company also recently implemented a new feature on the app that allows users to set up recurring crypto investments.

According to CNBC, cryptocurrency trading accounted for over half of Robinhood's transaction-based revenue last quarter