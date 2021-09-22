Alvarez and Plant Trade Blows at Promo Event for Super-Middleweight Unification Bout

On September 21, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Caleb Plant's first press conference to promote their upcoming unification fight turned violent.

BBC Sports reports that Alvarez shoved Plant, sending the unbeaten American staggering back several steps.

Alvarez avoided a left-handed slap from Plant and then landed two slaps of his own.

The blows knocked Plant's sunglasses off and cut him under his right eye.

According to BBC, Plant later accused Alvarez of being a "drug cheat," a reference to Alvarez's positive test for a banned steroid in 2018.

In response, Alvarez said, , "Don't make excuses before the fight.".

Alvarez claimed Plant insulted his mother, instigating the brawl.

He can say whatever he wants to me, but not to my mum.

He swung, I just pushed him, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, via BBC Sports.

Alvarez is currently the WBC, WBA and WBO title holder and has lost just once in 59 professional fights.

In 2020, Alvarez won the WBC and WBA titles with a 12-round decision over Callum Smith.

In 2021, he picked up the WBO belt with a crushing 8th round stoppage over Billy Joe Saunders.

Plant is undefeated with a 21-0 record and has successfully defended his IBF lineal belt 3 times since winning it from José Uzcátegui in 2019.

The highly-anticipated unification bout takes place in Las Vegas on November 6