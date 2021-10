The French Dispatch Movie - Music Video Aline

The French Dispatch Movie - Plot Synopsis: A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch" magazine.

US Release Date: October 22, 2021 Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton Directed By: Wes Anderson