Haifa Day: The Jodhpur heroes who fought for Israel

Israel celebrates Haifa Day on September 23rd every year.

It marks the liberation of the northern Israeli coastal city from the Ottomans in World War 1.

Did you know the key role Indian soldiers played in this important battle?

Watch Brigadier Jodha, a third generation Army veteran, recount the amazing story of the Jodhpur Lancers, whom his grandfather led to battle.

