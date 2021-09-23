Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

Harry Gottsacker and Mark Wilkins of Bryan Herta Autosport led Hyundai’s podium sweep at their first victory of the season in the #33 Elantra N TCR at the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship.

After an epic nose to tail battle in the closing minutes of the two-hour race, Wilkins passed teammate and fellow #98 Elantra N TCR driver Parker Chase for the lead.

Chase and teammate Ryan Norman finished second and Taylor Hagler and Michael Lewis extended their championship points lead with a third-place finish in the #77 Veloster N TCR.

Hyundai strengthened its lead in the manufacturers’ standings and is ahead of Honda by 70 points with two races remaining.

The Elantra N TCR one-two finish came on the heels of Hyundai’s exciting 2022 Elantra N consumer showcase, which took place Friday evening on the pitlane at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.