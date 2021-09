J&K: Indian Army kills 3 Pakistani terrorists near Uri; recovers huge cache of arms | Oneindia News

The Indian Army has eliminated three terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri on the LOC; Today, Supreme Court said that no other country managed to do what India did in terms of its response to the coronavirus pandemic; Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets global CEOs ahead of Quad summit in US; Today, the central government informed that 66% of Indian adult population have been inoculated with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

