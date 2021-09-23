Moderna Chief Executive Thinks Pandemic Could Be Over in a Year

Moderna Chief Executive , Thinks Pandemic Could Be Over , in a Year.

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Therapeutics, .

Told Swiss newspaper 'Neue Zuercher Zeitung' that he thinks the pandemic could end in a year as vaccines become more available globally.

If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated.

Boosters should also be possible to the extent required, Stéphane Bancel, via 'Neue Zuercher Zeitung'.

Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious.

In this way we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu.

, Stéphane Bancel, via 'Neue Zuercher Zeitung'.

You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter.

Or you don't do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital, Stéphane Bancel, via 'Neue Zuercher Zeitung'.

When asked if that meant life could return to normal in the second half of next year, Bancel said, "As of today, in a year, I assume.".

He said governments should approve booster shots soon since high-risk patients who were vaccinated last autumn "undoubtedly" need them.

Moderna is also conducting clinical trials for vaccines aimed at other variants, such as Delta.

We are currently testing Delta-optimized variants in clinical trials.

They will form the basis for the booster vaccination for 2022.

We are also trying out Delta plus Beta, the next mutation that scientists believe is likely, Stéphane Bancel, via 'Neue Zuercher Zeitung'