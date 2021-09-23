Man stunned by wife’s ‘unacceptable’ location-tracking request

A man doesn't understand why his wife blew up at him over his whereabouts.He took to Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum to share his story.One day, his wife became furious after he changed his fishing plans to run errands with a friend."I tell her the river wasn't fishable and that I'm grabbing lunch with a friend.

She immediately hung up on me,” he wrote.Now she's requesting he always notify her of exactly where he is."She told me she's tired of my s*** and wanted me to always take video or pictures wherever I'm at ... If I'm not able to do that, she wants a divorce," he added.Reddit users thought the wife's behavior was a red flag