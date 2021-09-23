Muppets Haunted Mansion Movie

Muppets Haunted Mansion Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Great Gonzo -- world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all.

But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth ... The Haunted Mansion.

Directed by Kirk Thatcher starring Will Arnett, Taraji P.

Henson, Darren Criss, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sasheer Zamata, John Stamos, Jeannie Mai, Alfonso Ribeiro, Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, Kim Irvine, Ed Asner release date October 8, 2021 (on Disney Plus)