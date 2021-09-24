Frustration is what DTE customers without power are feeling.
For some families, it isn’t the first or second time they are going to bed without power.
T it is the first time for some that are going to bed cold, as temperatures drop.
Frustration is what DTE customers without power are feeling.
For some families, it isn’t the first or second time they are going to bed without power.
T it is the first time for some that are going to bed cold, as temperatures drop.
Power outages plaguing peoDetroit.
Good evening andaction News at 11.
I'm CarI'm briaabn le the latestliving without power rightworking around the clock bhomes and businesses are sThat is down from 77,000 eaction news reporter nanaspent the evening with peoarea who say these outagesfromTE D customers tonight1st, 2nd or third time manpower, but this is one ofA lot of them are going todrop and now it's gettingto have to turn on my ovenfor him without power afrrestored by tomorrow afterus this all the time.
It cdays.
He's tired of the baand his neighbor Holman Renorm here for families inin northwest Detitro.
Reidget rain and wind, you canbe sleeping in the dark anto go get ice to keep everbeen dumping ice on it, $2every day to keep everythistopped by DTs Community vfor some ice and water runat his age, he says powerI'm 87 now wh itmy medicalforth.
Being with withoutit tough.
Whatever we couljust help.
What we know isfor our customers.
DTs precruise out working to restOur customers are frustratunderstand that and empathWe've struggled with the hhit southeast michigan thitired of it now, DT says bday tomorrow, they will lacare of for more on updatein your area, visit our wedot com.
I'm not essentialAction News.
All right, th
Severe weather hit Jackson hard overnight Wednesday into Thursday leaving tens of thousands of people without power. Road closures..
Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in metro Detroit after strong storms on Wednesday and overnight.