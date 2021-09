PM Modi meets Kamala Harris, both pledge to work on global health and security issues| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris, as the two countries pledged to work together on global health, climate and security issues.

Prime Minister Modi spoke warmly about Kamala Harris' victory in the US elections and invited her to India so that Indians could also celebrate her victory.

