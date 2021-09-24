1 dead, 14 injured in Tennessee grocery store shooting

One person was killed and 14 others were injured after a gunman opened fire in a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept.
23, 2021.
One person was killed and 14 others were injured after a gunman opened fire in a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept.
23, 2021.
An investigation into the deadly shooting right outside of Memphis in Collierville will continue today. One person was killed and..
Brignetta Dickerson, a worker at a grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, describes a mass shooting that left at least one..