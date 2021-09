Previewing Saturday's Griz-Cal Poly football game

POWERS:KYLE THANKS FOR JOININGUS AGAIN.

I'M NOT SURE IFTHE GRIZ PLAYERS ENJOYEDTHEIR BYE, CONSIDERINGHOW WELL THE MONTANASTATE BOBCATS PLAYEDSATURDAY.KYLE:WE TALKED LAST WEEKABOUT HOW THE BYE THISEARLY IS A REALLY BIZARRETHING.

YOU'VE GOT TWOHUGE WINS, INCLUDINGONE OVER WASHINGTONAND YOU GET YOUR FIRSTHOME GAME IN FRONT OF APACKED STADIUM.

YOUGET TWO DOMINATING WINSAND THEN NOT PLAY.

JUSTODD TIMING.

FOOTBALL IS APHYSICAL GAME, YOUHAVE ELEVEN GAMES,AND THEN MORE IF YOU GOTO THE PLAYOFFS.

YOU FEELLIKE YOU WANT A CHANCETO HEAL.

THAT'S A TOUGHCHALENGE TO OVERCOME ABIT BECAUSE NOW THEYHAVE NINE STRAIGHTGAMES AND DEPENDINGON WHAT THEIR AYPLOFFSCHEDULE COULD LOOK LIKE.IT'S AN ODD TIME FOR THEBYE.

I'M NOT 100PERCENT SURE THEYENJOYED IT.

THEY WERETALKING MONDAY ABOUTHOW IT IS OUT OF THEIRCONTROL, WHICH IS TRUE BUTYOU DEAL WITH IT WHEN ITCOMES.

IT HAPPENS TOEVER TEAM IN THE LEAGUEAND I THINK IT IONS E OFTHOSE THINGS THAT YOUJUST HAVE TO ROLL WITH THEPUNCHES.POWERS:CAL POLY COMES TOTOWN, THE HOMECOMINGGAME.

WHAT DO THEYLOOK LIKE AND WHAT CANWE EXPECT FROM THEM?KYLE:CAL POLY IS ALWAYS ANINTERESTING TEAM.

IN THEPAST THEY'VE BEEN ATRIPLE OPTION TEAM, WHICHIS GOOD OR BAD, UP TOYOUR DISCRETION.

THERE ADIFFICULT TEAM TO GAMEPLAN FOR.

THEY MIGHT RUNE THBALL 60 TIMES AGAME.

A LITTLE DIFFERENTTHIS YEAR.

BO BALDWIN ISTHEIR NEW HEAD COACH,THE FORMER COACH ATEASTERN WASHINGTON,WHO LED THE EAGLES TO ANATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.IT WILL BE INTERESTINGO TSEE HOW THIS NEW LOOKCAL POLY TEAM LOOKSCOMING IN.

I THINK THEYARE ONE AND TWO.

THEIRLAST GAME THEY LOST TOSOH UTDAKOTA, ANOTHERFCS TEAM.

THEY LOSTPRETTY HANDEDLY IN SANLUIS OBESPO.

I DON'TKNOW REALLY WHAT TOEXPECT FROM THIS GAME,ESPECIALLY SINCE THE GRIZARE FIRING ON ALLCYLINDERS.

IF THEY DO AIRIT OUT A LITTLE BIT MORE ITWILL BE INTERESTING TO SEEHOW IT GOES BECAUSEMONTANA'S DEFENSE HASDONE A REALLY NICE JOBAGAINST THE PASS.

BUTMONTANA IS USED TOPLAYING RUN DEFENSEAGAINST CAL POLY, SO ITWILL BE INTERESTING TO SEEHOW THEY GAME PLANAGAINST THESE GUYS.POWERS:THIS IS THE OPENER FORTHE GRIZ AS FAR AS THEBIG SKY CONFERENCE.THIS IS A LEAGUE THAT ISREALLY IMPRESSIVE RIGHTNOW.KYLE:IT REALLY IS.

IT MAKESTHIS CONFERENCE SLATEREALLY EXCITING.

THELEAGUE, I BELIEVE HASFOUR FBS WINS.

YOUHAVE EASTERN, NORTHERNARIZONA WHICH BEATARIZONA, OBVIOLYUS THEGRIZ AND YOU HAVE UCDAVIS TAKING DOWNTULSA.

THE BOBCATSALMOST BEAT WYOMING,SO YOU ALMOST HAD A FIFTHRIGHT THERE.

AND THEBOBCATS HAVE PORTLANDSTATE TO OPENCONFERENCE PLAY.

I THINKIT'S REALLY EXCITING.

ITHINK YOU HAVE FIVE TEAMRANKED IN THE TOP 15 ANDI THINK IT'S GOING TO BEREALLY COOL COMING DOWNTHE STRETCH TO SEE.THESE TEAMS ARE SOCOMPETITIVE AND THATHELPS MOLD THESE TEAMSCOME PLAYOFF TIME.YOU'VE SEEN IN WITH THEMISSOURI VALLEYCONFENERCE WITH NORTHDAKOTA STATE AND ALLTHOSE GREAT TEAMS. IT'LLBE INTERESTING TO SEEHOW THEY OPEN UP IN THEBIG SKY CONFERENCE.

IALWAYS FIND THATCONFERENCE PLAY IS THEMOST INTERESTING TIMEBECAUSE YOU KNOW THETEAMS A LITTLE BETTER, ALITTLE BIT MORE, THEPERSONNEL, THE COACHESAND THINGS LIKE THAT.THESE ARE THE GAMESTHAT ULTIMATELY REALLYMATTER BECAUSE YOU'REPLAYING FOA R CONFERENCETITLE, A PLAYOFF POSITION.IT'S GOING TO BE EXCITINGTHIS YEAR.

