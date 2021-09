Canada releases Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, while China frees 2 Canadian spies | Oneindia News

Two Canadians detained in China on spying charges have been released from prison and flown out of the country, hours after the chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, Meng Wanzhou was too released from home detention in Canada.

