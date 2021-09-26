What's in the $3.5 trillion spending bill?

CNN’s Tom Foreman takes a look at what’s in the massive tax and spending bill that would expand education, health care and childcare support, address the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure.
Progressive Democrats say they will not vote for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they get a..
Former President Barack Obama weighed in on the spending bill, arguing the wealthiest Americans can afford to pick up the tab for..