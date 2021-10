Silent Hours Movie

Silent Hours Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When three women are brutally murdered in four nights, private detective John Duval, ex-lieutenant commander in Naval Intelligence, finds himself the prime suspect in a police hunt for the sexual killer stalking Portsmouth's silent hours.

Release Date: 10/08/2021 Directed by: Mark Greenstreet Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Indira Varma, Dervla Kirwan, James Weber Brown, Vicki Michelle, Susie Amy, Tom Beard