S&P 500 Movers: MTD, OXY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%.

Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 72.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mettler-Toledo International, trading down 4.2%.

Mettler-Toledo International is showing a gain of 30.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters, trading down 3.9%, and Marathon Oil, trading up 6.2% on the day.