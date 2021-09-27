Bryson DeChambeau talks Ryder Cup, future of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, spoke with us about putting his feud with Brooks Koepka away for the Ryder Cup, the future of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and more.
Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, spoke with us about putting his feud with Brooks Koepka away for the Ryder Cup, the future of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and more.
Bryson DeChambeau beat Sergio Garcia to help USA storm to victory over Europe in the Ryder Cup on Sunday, with Paige Spiranac..
The big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau comically reassured Ryder Cup fans who bemoaned his club selection during his singles match with..