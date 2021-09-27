This Family Runs the First Regenerative Dairy Farm in the U.S.

'We're mimicking nature—the way nature should be' — This regenerative dairy farm duo is sequestering carbon and innovating beyond industrial farming methods.

Blake and Stephanie Alexandre are fifth-generation farmers and the owners of Alexandre Family Farm in Northern California—the first certified regenerative organic dairy farm in the U.S.

Blake and Stephanie Alexandre are fifth-generation farmers and the owners of Alexandre Family Farm in Northern California—the first certified regenerative organic dairy farm in the U.S. Regenerative farming focuses on soil health and rebuilding healthy organic matter within the soil and improving carbon sequestration properties.

One of the most important components of regenerative farming is compost.

Instead of treating the soil with synthetic fertilizers, the Alexandres and other regenerative farmers utilize compost, which is basically broken down organic matter that improves soil structure and fertility.

Blake says that although it’s not difficult to convert to regenerative farming methods, most farmers have been taught and what’s been handed down to them are industrial farming methods using synthetic fertilizers and non-organic materials.

He’s trying to change those methods.

The Alexandres say that aside from the farmers, it’s up to consumers to make choices that are healthier for the environment and in turn, healthier for our bodies.

