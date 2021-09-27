Drake Enlists Bobby Shmurda and Chief Keef To Model New OVO X NBA Collaboration

On Sept.

27, Drake's OVO brand revealed the new collaboration as part of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Shmurda is seen rocking New York Knicks-inspired attire.

And Keef is decked out in Chicago Bulls clothing.

The brand's owl iconography and "O" patches appear throughout the pieces.

Prices have not yet been revealed.

But the collections are reportedly scheduled to drop Sept.

29.

In other Drake news, the rapper sits at the top 'Billboard' 200 spot for the third consecutive week with his newest album, 'Certified Lover Boy.'.

It reportedly earned 171,000 equivalent album units in America in the week ending Sept.

23.

