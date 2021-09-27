No Time To Die: 'Patience has paid off', say Bond stars

Stars of the latest James Bond film No Time To Die have said the "patience has paid off" as it is finally released this week after more than a year of Covid delays.

Rami Malek, who plays villain 'Safin' said: "This will be a film, I believe, that gets people back into the cinema".

His co-star Lashana Lynch, who plays the first ever black female 007, said her focus was to inspire young girls, adding "If anyone, even one person that watches this wants to be an agent, please, they can do it." Report by Buseld.

