Team GB skater opens up about mental health struggle

Team GB speed skater Elise Christie has opened up about her decision to compete in the Winter Olympics next February, despite the effect that previous Games have had on her mental health.

After disappointing performances in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang four years later, she was subject to extreme online abuse which led her to self-harm.

But, gearing up for Beijing 2022, she now says: "If I didn't go, it would look like I'd given up and let the negative side of mental health finish me." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn