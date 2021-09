Akash prime missile successfully tested: Improved accuracy, performance: Watch | Oneindia News

A new version of the Akash Missile - 'Akash Prime' was successfully tested from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Chandipur on Monday at around 4:30 pm.

The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft, in its first flight test after improvements.

