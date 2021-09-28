This Is The 'World's Best Airline' for 2021

This Is The 'World's Best Airline' for 2021.

Qatar Airways has continued to hold the top spot in the latest ranking of the world's best airlines by Skytrax.

According to CNN Travel, the Doha-based airline also won at this year's AirlineRatings.com awards earlier this year.

The Skytrax awards are voted for by travelers via a customer survey, which ran from September 2019 to July 2021.

Travelers rate the performance and quality of over 350 global airlines.

Singapore Airlines was awarded the number two spot on Skytrax's list, while ANA All Nippon Airways came in at number three.

CNN points out that this is Qatar Airways sixth time winning the Skytrax top prize.

This year it was also awarded World's Best Business Class, World's Best Business Class Seat, .

Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge and Best Business Class Onboard Catering.

It is clear that Qatar Airways has maintained its high standards of innovation and service standards, both in more normal times and through the current global pandemic, Edward Plaisted, Skytrax CEO, via CNN.

In the US market, Delta Air Lines was crowned Best Airline in North America.

Delta was also recognized for Best Premium Economy Class Airline Seat, Best Business Class in North America and Best Premium Economy Class in North America.

Delta was also the top-rated US airline overall at number 30 on the overall list.

