Who is Sophia Hammons? The 14-year-old Disney star is ready to be part of history

Sophia Hammons, a 14-year-old actress, starred in the 2021 remake of the first-ever Disney Channel Original Movie, Under Wraps.She played one of three friends, alongside Malachi Barton and Christian J.

Simon, who accidentally revive a mummy they found in a neighbor's basement.She also played a haunting role in Netflix's hit movie, The Social Dilemma — a docu-drama that explores the human implications of social media.Her character, Isla, grabbed viewers' attention with her harrowing dependence on technology.Sophia spoke to In The Know's Kelsey Weekman about Under Wraps, her past roles and her hopes for her future career."I've been doing TV and film for about three years now.

It's been really fun.

I live in Boulder, Colo., with my dad and my dog, Larry"."Under Wraps is about three kids who find a 4,000-year-old stolen mummy — It's a super fun movie that I think a lot of kids and families are going to enjoy"."I'm definitely a pretty big movie watcher.

I have two favorite movies.

One of them is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

And then my other favorite movie is Promising Young Woman"."I'm really interested in playing kind of wise characters.

Somebody I want to work with is Taika Waititi.

I really want to work with Taika Waititi"