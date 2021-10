Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak' to digitally release on Oct 15

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak - Hope Under Siege' is set to release on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film also stars Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others.

#VidyutJammwal #Sanak