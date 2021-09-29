Wednesday 9/29 Insider Buying Report: BKI

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Black Knight's Chief Executive Officer, Anthony M.

Jabbour, made a $963,701 purchase of BKI, buying 14,000 shares at a cost of $68.84 each.

So far Jabbour is in the green, up about 3.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $70.91.

Black Knight is trading up about 3% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Jabbour made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $997,603 shares for a cost of $71.77 each.