Friday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: COMS, ALPN

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At ComSovereign Holding Corp (COMS), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Technology Officer Dustin H.

McIntire bought 60,000 shares of COMS, at a cost of $1.72 each, for a total investment of $102,939.

McIntire was up about 10.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with COMS trading as high as $1.89 at last check today.

ComSovereign Holding Corp is trading off about 1% on the day Friday.

This buy marks the first one filed by McIntire in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Director Robert E.

Conway bought $97,966 worth of Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN), buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $9.80 a piece.

Alpine Immune Sciences is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday.

So far Conway is in the green, up about 12.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.98.