Twitch Takes Legal Action Against ‘Hate Raid’ Organizers

Twitch has taken a big stand against organized harassment campaigns, widely known as “hate raids,” that have increased over the past few months.

In a complaint filed September 9, the streaming giant took legal action against two anonymous individuals believed to be leaders in the ongoing “hate raids.”.

According to Kotaku, the platform’s “raid” feature allows bad-faith actors to channel droves of users in a harassment campaign to another channel.

Those users typically hurl slurs, insults and obscenities at whichever streamer's channel they’re sent to.

In August, streamers rallied against hate raids behind the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag on social media, leading to boycott by streamers.

The new legal suit, which Twitch provided to Kotaku, names two individuals identified by their usernames, CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose.

The suit alleges that CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose both helped to promote, organize and engage in hate raids.

According to Kotaku, Twitch believes CruzzControl is based in the Netherlands, while CreatineOverdose lives in Austria.

While we have identified and banned thousands of accounts over the past weeks, these actors continue to work hard on creative ways to circumvent our improvements, and show no intention of stopping, Twitch spokesperson, via statement.

Hate and harassment have no place on Twitch, and we know we have a lot more work to do—but we hope that these combined actions will help reduce the immediate and unacceptable harm that targeted attacks have been inflicting on our community, Twitch spokesperson, via statement