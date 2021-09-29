Single mom refuses to raise her kids to be 'nice': 'Being nice is so played out'

Destini Ann is a single mother who shares practical parenting advice with her 1.1 million TikTok followers.Last July, the mom declared that she isn't nice and doesn't want nice children either.

And for a very good reason."Being nice is just so played out," the mom explained."I don't want my kids to be nice, I don't want my kids to be agreeable.

I don't want them to think they're only valuable if they're doing something for somebody" .She asserted that "nice people" don't exactly have the necessary boundaries to prevent them from feeling taken advantage of."Kind people on the other hand," she said, "they can respect people in ways that don't disrespect themselves.

They can give to other people without completely emptying their own cups" .The mom referred to herself as an "OG people pleaser" and her stance came from not wanting her children to make the same mistake.People thought Destini Ann's advice was actually pretty great.

"You're raising me at this point," someone joked