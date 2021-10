Tejasswi, Akasa appear in latest 'Bigg Boss 15' promo

Two days before the launch of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by superstar Salman Khan, it unveiled a promo featuring its contestants on Voot Select.

The identities of the contestants, according to Colors, the channel airing the show, will be revealed only on Saturday, October 2.

#biggboss15 #tejaswwiprakash #akasasingh