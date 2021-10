48 Hrs. Movie (1982) - Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy, Annette O'Toole

Movie (1982) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A hard-nosed cop reluctantly teams up with a wise-cracking criminal temporarily paroled to him, in order to track down a killer.

Director: Walter Hill Writers: Roger Spottiswoode, Walter Hill, Larry Gross Stars: Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy, Annette O'Toole