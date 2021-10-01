MONEYBALL Movie (2011) - Clip – Carry the One

MONEYBALL Movie (2011) - Clip – Carry the One - Plot synopsis: Oakland A's general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) challenges the system and defies conventional wisdom when his is forced to rebuild his small-market team on a limited budget.

Despite opposition from the old guard, the media, fans and their own field manager (Philip Seymour Hoffman), Beane - with the help of a young, number-crunching, Yale-educated economist (Jonah Hill) - develops a roster of misfits…and along the way, forever changes the way the game is played.

Cast: Brad Pitt Philip Seymour Hoffman Robin Wright Jonah Hill Director: Bennett Miller Screenplay By: Aaron Sorkin Steven Zaillian