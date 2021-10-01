Merck to Seek Emergency Authorization for Pill That Cuts COVID-19 Death Risk in Half

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said that molnupiravir, a pill.

Cuts the risk of hospitalization or death due to COVID-19 in half, citing a study on Friday.

At the interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%.

, Merck, via news release.

Merck said that it will seek emergency authorization “as soon as possible.”.

The drug would be taken daily in the hopes of fighting the virus early and preventing symptoms from developing after exposure.

Molnupiravir would be the first oral medicine that fights the coronavirus infection if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The pill would be the second antiviral drug approved to fight COVID-19.

Remdesivir is the only antiviral drug approved to treat the coronavirus, .

But is only given intravenously to patients and is not meant for widespread use